Abstract

Transgender and gender diverse (TGD) youth, particularly transgender youth of color, experience barriers to most, if not all, types of care across the United States. Consequently, clinicians are concerned about the increase of anti-transgender policies in the United States, with many states now restricting gender-affirming care. In this manuscript, we suggest several empirically based techniques to provide quality clinical care. We also share resources to support TGD youth and their families, while accommodating for some of these newer restrictions on the care that clinicians are able to provide. Ongoing training and awareness in these techniques will allow clinicians and their health care institutions to more effectively and immediately respond to anti-transgender policies and be able to provide care. By continuing to advocate for some of these strategies, there is potential to reduce the health inequities that many TGD youth experience. Prioritizing screening for gender discrimination, creating a safe space for TGD youth, and providing immediate clinical strategies to reduce distress can reduce symptoms of depression and suicide. These changes, albeit small, will allow clinicians to feel more comfortable providing gender affirming care through holistic changes in clinical practices and care.

Language: en