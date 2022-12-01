Abstract

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an important impact on mental health in the global population and particularly in people with mental disorders (Berardelli et al., 2021; García-Álvarez et al., 2020; Olié et al., 2021). Furthermore, previous research reports higher anxiety responses in people with severe mental disorders (SMD) versus healthy controls during the early weeks of the pandemic state of emergency and lockdown in Spain (González-Blanco et al., 2020). In fact, patients with either bipolar disorder or schizophrenia have been identified as especially vulnerable to both psychological and morbidity consequences of the pandemic (Fornaro et al., 2021; Vita and Barlati, 2021).



In this context, we aim to describe the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting social restrictions on mental health in patients with SMD during three distinct periods (acute, short-term, and long-term).



We propose this one-year study as a secondary analysis of a larger study that collected data at three different periods: April 16 to April 23, 2020 (first survey - S1), October 14 to November 8, 2020 (second survey - S2), and March 16 to March 31, 2021 (third survey - S3). From the sample as a whole, we have included only patients with a reported diagnosis of SMD, specifically bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, or psychotic disorders. ...

