González-Blanco L, Saiz PA, Santo FD, García-Alvarez L, Jimenez-Trevino L, Paniagua G, Bobes-Bascarán MT, García-Portilla MP, Bobes J. Schizophr. Res. 2023; 252: 159-160.
36652832
The COVID-19 pandemic has had an important impact on mental health in the global population and particularly in people with mental disorders (Berardelli et al., 2021; García-Álvarez et al., 2020; Olié et al., 2021). Furthermore, previous research reports higher anxiety responses in people with severe mental disorders (SMD) versus healthy controls during the early weeks of the pandemic state of emergency and lockdown in Spain (González-Blanco et al., 2020). In fact, patients with either bipolar disorder or schizophrenia have been identified as especially vulnerable to both psychological and morbidity consequences of the pandemic (Fornaro et al., 2021; Vita and Barlati, 2021).
*COVID-19; *Mental Disorders; Humans; Pandemics; Prevalence; Suicidal Ideation