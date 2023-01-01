|
Miller BJ, McEvoy JP, McCall WV. Schizophr. Res. 2023; 252: 208-215.
36669344
INTRODUCTION: Insomnia commonly occurs in schizophrenia, and insomnia is associated with suicide risk. Clozapine has anti-suicidal properties and beneficial effects on sleep. We performed a meta-analysis of insomnia in randomized controlled trials (RCTs) of patients with schizophrenia treated with clozapine. We hypothesized that compared to clozapine there is an increased odds of insomnia in patients treated with other antipsychotics.
Language: en
*Antipsychotic Agents/therapeutic use; *Clozapine/therapeutic use; *Schizophrenia/drug therapy; *Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders; Antipsychotics; Benzodiazepines/therapeutic use; Clozapine; Humans; Insomnia; Meta-analysis