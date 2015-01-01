|
Citation
|
Wiglesworth A, Fiecas MB, Xu M, Neher AT, Padilla L, Carosella KA, Roediger DJ, Mueller BA, Luciana M, Klimes-Dougan B, Cullen KR. Dev. Cogn. Neurosci. 2023; 59: e101195.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36621021
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The childhood-to-adolescence transition is a notable period of change including pubertal development, neurodevelopment, and psychopathology onset, that occurs in divergent patterns between sexes. This study examined the effects of sex and puberty on cortical thickness (CT) in children and explored whether CT changes over time related to emergence of psychopathology in early adolescence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Psychopathology; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Child; Cortical thickness; Developmental psychopathology; Female; Humans; Longitudinal Studies; Male; Neurodevelopment; Puberty; Sex differences; Sexual Behavior; Suicidal ideation