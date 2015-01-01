Abstract

PURPOSE: The childhood-to-adolescence transition is a notable period of change including pubertal development, neurodevelopment, and psychopathology onset, that occurs in divergent patterns between sexes. This study examined the effects of sex and puberty on cortical thickness (CT) in children and explored whether CT changes over time related to emergence of psychopathology in early adolescence.



METHODS: We used longitudinal data (baseline ages 9-10 and Year 2 [Y2] ages 11-12) from the ABCD Study (n = 9985). Linear and penalized function-on-function regressions modeled the impact of puberty, as it interacts with sex, on CT. Focusing on regions that showed sex differences, linear and logistic regressions modeled associations between change in CT and internalizing problems and suicide ideation.



RESULTS: We identified significant sex differences in the inverse relation between puberty and CT in fifteen primarily posterior brain regions. Nonlinear pubertal effects across age were identified in the fusiform, isthmus cingulate, paracentral, and precuneus. All effects were stronger for females relative to males during this developmental window. We did not identify associations between CT change and early adolescent clinical outcomes.



CONCLUSION: During this age range, puberty is most strongly associated with regional changes in CT in females, which may have implications for the later emergence of psychopathology.

Language: en