Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To better understand the clinical profile of patients attending a large Australian pediatric gender service. Retrospective clinical audit of patients seen at the Royal Children's Hospital Gender Service (RCHGS) over 10 years (2007-16). Setting: The RCHGS: Australia's largest pediatric gender service. Participants: Patients were eligible for inclusion if they had an appointment with the RCHGS between January 2007 - December 2016, and had either a self-reported gender which differed from what was presumed for them at birth or sought guidance regarding gender identity/expression. Main outcome measures: Demographic/developmental history, clinical presentation including information about gender identity/dysphoria, comorbidities, self-harm, suicidal ideation, gender-affirming treatment, psychosocial functioning.



RESULTS: 359 patients were first seen during the study period. Assigned females (54%) slightly outnumbered assigned males (46%), and presented at an older age (14.8 vs 12.4 years. Patients predominantly identified as transgender (87.2%) or non-binary (7.2%). Across the cohort, gender diversity was evident from a young age (median age 3), and symptoms of gender dysphoria were noted earlier in assigned males (median age 4) than assigned females (median age 11). Although 81% of patients met eligibility for GD, rates of hormonal treatment were much lower, with 29% of young people ≥10 years of age receiving puberty blocking treatment and 38% of adolescents ≥ 16 years of age receiving gender-affirming hormones (i.e. testosterone or estrogen). Many patients had mental health difficulties and/or neurodevelopment disorders, including major depressive disorder/low mood (51%), self-harm (25%), suicidal ideation (30%) and autism spectrum disorder (16%).



CONCLUSION: This audit illustrates the complex profile and needs of transgender and gender diverse children and adolescents presenting to specialist gender services. Supplemental data for this article is available online at https://doi.org/10.1080/26895269.2021.1939221.

