Tollit MA, May T, Maloof T, Telfer MM, Chew D, Engel M, Pang K. Int. J. Transgend. Health 2023; 24(1): 59-69.
(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
36713143
OBJECTIVES: To better understand the clinical profile of patients attending a large Australian pediatric gender service. Retrospective clinical audit of patients seen at the Royal Children's Hospital Gender Service (RCHGS) over 10 years (2007-16). Setting: The RCHGS: Australia's largest pediatric gender service. Participants: Patients were eligible for inclusion if they had an appointment with the RCHGS between January 2007 - December 2016, and had either a self-reported gender which differed from what was presumed for them at birth or sought guidance regarding gender identity/expression. Main outcome measures: Demographic/developmental history, clinical presentation including information about gender identity/dysphoria, comorbidities, self-harm, suicidal ideation, gender-affirming treatment, psychosocial functioning.
Language: en
gender dysphoria; gender identity; health services research; pediatric medicine