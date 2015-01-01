|
Citation
|
Perakslis E, Quintana Y. J. Med. Internet. Res. 2023; 25: e43174.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Centre for Global eHealth Innovation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36701180
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
Recently, we were deeply saddened by the findings of the coroner investigating the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell. Deeply saddened and angry but not surprised. This case should be seen as a sentinel event, given that this is the first time social media was directly implicated as a cause of death. We should use this opportunity to advance proposals for the regulations of the health effects of social media.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Behavior, Addictive; *Social Media; addictions; Adolescent; adverse event; Canada; European Union; FDA; Food and Drug Administration; health policy; Humans; mental health; privacy; security; social media; suicide; United Kingdom; United States; youth mental health