Citation
Luther R. Pastoral Psychol. 2023; 72(1): 105-120.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36618854
PMCID
Abstract
Shunning and ostracism have severe impacts on individuals' psychological and social well-being. Members of Jehovah's Witnesses are subject to shunning when they do not comply with the stated doctrine or belief system. To investigate the effects of shunning, interviews with 10 former Jehovah's Witnesses, ranging in age from 20 to 44 years old, were conducted; six male, six White, one Native American, one Black, and two Latinx. Transcripts were analyzed with interpretative phenomenological analysis for narrative themes pertaining to their life after exclusion from their former faith using the context of Jehovah's Witnesses culture.
Language: en
Keywords
Disfellowshipping; Familicide; Fundamentalism; Jehovah’s Witnesses; Ostracism; Shunning; Suicide