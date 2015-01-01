Abstract

BACKGROUND: Social disconnection is associated with all-cause mortality and suicide. Measures of social disconnection with reliable cut-off scores are needed to aid in the assessment of clinically significant change. Aims: The current study sought to identify reliable clinical cut-off scores for the 15-item Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire (INQ-15), which assesses two indices of social disconnection associated with suicide ideation - thwarted belonging (TB) and perceived burden (PB) on others.



METHODS: The INQ-15 and measures of suicide ideation were administered to psychiatric outpatients (N(sample1) = 493; N(sample2) = 213) and psychiatric inpatients (N(sample3) = 79; N(sample4) = 87).



RESULTS: Reliable cut-off scores discriminating between the presence and absence of suicide ideation were identified across samples (TB ≥ 36 for psychiatric outpatients and ≥ 32 for inpatients; PB ≥ 12 for both psychiatric outpatients and inpatients). Limitations: Data are cross-sectional; thus, conclusions cannot be made about the predictive utility of INQ scores for future suicide ideation, attempts, or death.



CONCLUSIONS: The INQ-15 yields scores with reliable cut-off scores for both TB and PB that represent clinically significant levels of social disconnection. These cut-off scores can be used in treatment trials and clinical practice to assess clinical improvement (or decline) in belonging and perceived burden.

Language: en