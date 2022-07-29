Abstract

This systematic review aimed to examine the relationship between death anxiety and suicidality in adults, and the impact of death anxiety interventions on the capability for suicide and suicidality. MEDLINE, PsycINFO, PubMed, and Web of Science were extensively searched using purpose-related keywords from the earliest to July 29th, 2022. A total of 376 participants were included across four studies which met inclusion. Death anxiety was found to relate significantly and positively with rescue potential, and although weak, negatively with suicide intent, circumstances of attempt, and a wish to die. There was no relationship between death anxiety and lethality or risk of lethality. Further, no studies examined the effects of death anxiety interventions on the capability for suicide and suicidality. It is imperative that future research implements a more rigorous methodology to establish the relationship between death anxiety and suicidality and establish the impacts of death anxiety interventions on the capability for suicide and suicidality.

