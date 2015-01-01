|
Courtwright SE, Jones J, Barton A, Peterson K, Eigen K, Feuerstein J, Pawa A, Pawa A, Northridge J, Pall H. J. Spec. Pediatr. Nurs. 2023; 28(2): e12403.
36815596
PURPOSE: The Covid-19 pandemic contributed to adverse adolescent mental health outcomes globally. Adolescents with chronic conditions have four times the odds of self-harm than peers. Little evidence exists to guide pediatric nurses on how to engage this vulnerable population with mental health support as the pandemic continues. In adults with chronic conditions, positive health assets (health access literacy, health self-efficacy, and emotional well-being) are directly related to improved patient engagement. The objective of this study was to gain a deeper understanding of engagement with mental health supports in adolescents with chronic conditions to inform practice. DESIGN AND METHODS: Using mixed methods, we surveyed and interviewed adolescents with chronic conditions aged 10-20 years. Random sampling was applied to avoid bias. Valid and reliable scales were used to measure health access literacy, health self-efficacy, and emotional well-being. Textual data were collected using a semistructured interview guide. Integrated data analysis was conducted using structural equation models and interpretive phenomenology.
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Mental Health Services; *Patient Participation; Adolescent; Adult; Child; children/adolescence; Chronic Disease; chronic illness; Emotions; Female; Humans; Male; mental health; Mental Health; Pandemics; quantitative/qualitative; Social Stigma