Abstract

The social turmoil resulting from the COVID19 pandemic has come with an increase in the incidence of suicidal crises among adolescents and in particular an increase of suicidal attempts in most Western societies. Monthly prevalence of suicidal attempts in adolescents was doubled or tripled during winter 2021 in France. This study proposes to describe the youths in suicidal crisis admitted to a French hospital during the pandemic according to their sociodemographic, familial, and clinical characteristics as well as to compare them to the adolescents who were presenting the same symptoms the years preceding the pandemic. A retrospective cohort of 332 participants was divided in two groups. The adolescents admitted during the pandemic were more frequently girls, with less familial and personal history of psychiatric care, less depressive disorders, and they were more frequently referred to psychological outpatient care than to psychiatric outpatient care. These results strengthen the hypothesis that the increase in adolescents' suicidal crisis could be an expression of the social suffering more than a result of an increase in adolescents' psychiatric disorders.

