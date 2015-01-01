|
Citation
Reilev M, Jensen PB, Ranch LS, Egeberg A, Furu K, Gembert K, Hägg D, Haug U, Karlstad, Reutfors J, Schäfer W, Schwartz S, Smits E, Holthius E, Herings R, Trifirò G, Kirchmayer U, Rosa AC, Belleudi V, Gini R, Støvring H, Hallas J. BMJ Open 2023; 13(2): e066057.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
36725094
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Safe and effective pharmacological treatment is of paramount importance for treating severe psoriasis. Brodalumab, a monoclonal antibody against interleukin (IL) 17 receptor A, was granted marketing authorisation in the EU in 2017. The European Medicines Agency requested a postauthorisation safety study of brodalumab to address potential safety issues raised during drug development regarding major adverse cardiovascular events, suicidal conduct, cancer and serious infections.
Language: en
Keywords
*Antibodies, Monoclonal, Humanized/adverse effects/therapeutic use; *Psoriasis/drug therapy; Adverse events; CARDIOLOGY; Humans; INFECTIOUS DISEASES; ONCOLOGY; Psoriasis; Severity of Illness Index; Suicide & self-harm; Treatment Outcome