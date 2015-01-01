Abstract

This study aimed to identify the sociodemographic and clinical factors associated with the occurrence and recurrence of intentional self-poisoning with medications (ISP-M), and suicide deaths by ISP-M in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil. In this cross-sectional analytical study, we used logistic regression models to analyze data obtained through health information systems. Factors associated with use of ISP-M as a method were female gender, white skin color, occurrence in urban areas and at home. The ISP-M as a method was less reported in people presumed under the influence of alcohol. Lower chance of death by suicide using ISP-M was found among young people and adults (under 60 years old).

