Abstract

BACKGROUND: Currently, there is no comprehensive study focused on identifying what is needed to support ongoing participation within the suicide prevention lived experience workforce (LEW). It is unclear what specific factors may impede or support ongoing participation in the LEW. The aim of this study was to explore the experiences of suicide prevention LEW in terms of its sustainability.



METHOD: A qualitative interview method was utilised, with a purposive sample of participants who had engaged in the LEW for at least 12 months. The sample comprised 13 individuals (nine females, four males) who engaged in multiple LEW roles, with over half (54%) working in the LEW for more than 5 years. Data were analysed using thematic analysis.



RESULTS: Five main themes were identified: support, passion, personal impact, training, and work diversity. Each theme offers perspectives about the challenges participants face within the suicide prevention LEW.



CONCLUSION: Challenges faced are both similar to those found in the broader MH sector and unique to suicide prevention.



FINDINGS suggest that managing expectations of the LEW is important and can inform the creation of guidelines for a supported and sustainable suicide prevention LEW.

Language: en