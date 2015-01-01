SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Li B, Allebeck P, Burstöm B, Danielsson AK, Degenhardt L, Eikemo TA, Ferrari A, Knudsen AK, Lundin A, Manhica H, Newton J, Whiteford H, Flodin P, Sjöqvist H, Agardh EE. Int. J. Methods Psychiatr. Res. 2023; 32(4): e1964.

(Copyright © 2023, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/mpr.1964

36802082

PMC10698815

OBJECTIVE: To investigate the associations between low education and risk of mental disorders, substance use disorders and self-harm in different age-groups.

METHODS: All subjects in Stockholm born between 1931 and 1990 were linked to their own or their parent's highest education in 2000 and followed-up for these disorders in health care registers 2001-2016. Subjects were stratified into four age-groups: 10-18, 19-27, 28-50, and 51-70 years. Hazard Ratios with 95% Confidence Intervals (CIs) were estimated with Cox proportional hazard models.

RESULTS: Low education increased the risk of substance use disorders and self-harm in all age-groups. Males aged 10-18 with low education had increased risks of ADHD and conduct disorders, and females a decreased risk of anorexia, bulimia and autism. Those aged 19-27 years had increased risks of anxiety and depression, and those aged 28-50 had increased risks of all mental disorders except anorexia and bulimia in males with Hazard Ratios ranging from 1.2 (95% CIs 1.0-1.3) for bipolar disorder to 5.4 (95% CIs 5.1-5.7) for drug use disorder. Females aged 51-70 years had increased risks of schizophrenia and autism.

CONCLUSION: Low education is associated with risk of most mental disorders, substance use disorders and self-harm in all age-groups, but especially among those aged 28-50 years.


*Bulimia; *Mental Disorders/epidemiology; *Self-Injurious Behavior/epidemiology; *Substance-Related Disorders/epidemiology; Anorexia; Cohort Studies; educational level; Educational Status; Female; Humans; Male; mental disorders; Risk Factors; self-harm; substance use disorders

