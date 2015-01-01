Abstract

Insulin preparations, which are drug treatments for diabetes, cause fatal hypoglycemia when an overdose is administered. Cases of homicide and suicide using these preparations have been reported and are of great forensic interest. However, there are few reports assessing the postmortem concentration of insulin preparations, and it is often difficult to determine the cause of death. In the present study, we report a case of a suspected insulin glargine and insulin lispro overdose for suicide. A woman in her 30s had a history of mental illness and diabetes. The day before her death, she reported to her boyfriend that she had taken large doses of insulin preparations and prescription drugs. An autopsy revealed no fatal injuries or lesions. Drug screening tests revealed several prescription drugs, none of which showed toxic concentrations. Analysis using LC-MS/MS detected insulin glargine in the peripheral and cardiac blood at 429 μU/mL and 1362 μU/mL, respectively, whereas insulin lispro was detected in both the peripheral and cardiac blood at levels below the lower limit of quantification (LLOQ; <50 μU/mL). The cause of death was considered likely to be hypoglycemia caused by an overdose of insulin glargine. Insulin glargine is rapidly metabolized after subcutaneous administration and is rarely detected in the blood when used at therapeutic doses. There are no other reports on the quantification of insulin glargine parent compounds in postmortem samples, and this case provides important data on postmortem blood concentrations of insulin glargine intoxication.

