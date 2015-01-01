|
McPherson LE, Svetaz MV, Martin CL, Miller KK, Eisenberg ME. LGBT Health 2023; 10(3): 220-227.
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
36796003
PURPOSE: Latine transgender/gender diverse (TGD) adolescents may be at increased risk of emotional distress due to structural oppression affecting their intersecting nondominant identities. Multiple protective factors may buffer emotional distress among Latine TGD adolescents. We studied how these protective factors relate to emotional distress, comparing Latine with non-Latine TGD students.
*Psychological Distress; *Transgender Persons; Adolescent; adolescents; Cross-Sectional Studies; emotional distress; Humans; intersectionality; Latine; protective factors; Protective Factors; Suicide, Attempted; transgender/gender diverse