Abstract

Sodium nitrite poisoning has been reported with increasing frequency since 2017 and popularized on social media as an effective means to commit suicide. Though accidental, non-intentional consumption has been reported, it is uncommon. Sodium nitrite is a colorless, odorless, yellowish-white crystalline material that resembles table salt, is easily ingested for self-harm, and is readily accessible through purchase from online portals at low cost. The chemical is used industrially as a curing agent for meat, fish, and cheese, as it inhibits Clostridium botulinum and prevents botulism. We herein report a successful case of liver transplantation from an organ donor who suffered brain death after intentional sodium nitrite consumption. Despite conflicting evidence on sodium nitrite's toxic versus protective effects on the liver, our transplant recipient showed normal graft function in the four months following liver transplantation. It would have been helpful and reassuring to have had access to similar positive case reports when deciding to use such a donor.

