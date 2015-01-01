|
Citation
Calati R, Gentile G, Fornaro M, Madeddu F, Tambuzzi S, Zoja R. J. Affect. Disord. Rep. 2023; 12: e100510.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
36852089
PMCID
Abstract
BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic has been postulated to account for inflated rates of either suicides or homicides. Nonetheless, results are discordant, in particular concerning suicide. We aimed to perform a retrospective analysis of suicides and homicides in the region of Lombardy, Northern Italy (districts of Milan and Monza Brianza), the Italian region most seriously impacted by the pandemic outbreak.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; Homicide; Italy; Suicide