Duchania SK, Singh S, Sunil. J. Forensic Leg. Med. 2023; 95: e102489.

(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jflm.2023.102489

36753779

The study was done retrospectively at Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi to assess the pattern of Paediatric deaths among total paediatric autopsies conducted from year 2019-2021. All Deaths among the individuals less than 18 years of age were studied and statistical analysis was done. During the three-year study period from year 2019-2021, 41.2% were females and 58.8% were males in total 17 paediatric autopsies conducted in the year 2019. 60% female, 40% male among total 15 cases in the year 2020 and 58.3% female, 41.7% male among total 12 cases of paediatric autopsies conducted in the year 2021. On distribution of number of cases in a particular year of study as per the manners of paediatric autopsy cases conducted from year 2019-2021, 40% accidental deaths were recorded in 2019 and 2020 each. The accidental deaths were recorded in 20% cases in the year 2021 among total cases of paediatric autopsy done. Total number of homicidal deaths recorded was 50%, 12.5% and 37.5% in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively. The natural cause of death was in 38.5% cases in the year 2019; 46.2% and 15.4% were died of natural cause in the 2020 and 2021, respectively. Total number of suicidal deaths recorded was 25% in 2019 and 2020 each year and 50% in 2021. Out of total number of cases 23% and 21% were having history of hospital deaths and fall from height, respectively. Out of the total cases of paediatric autopsy done 16% cases each were died due to asphyxia deaths and septic shock. The cerebral damage was cause of death in 14% cases and 11% cases each were died of craniocerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock. The bilateral pneumonitis was cause of death in 7% cases and 5% cases each were died of strangulation, aspiration pneumonia, poisoning.


*Asphyxia; *Suicide; Accident; Autopsy; Cause of death; Cause of Death; Child; Female; Homicide; Humans; India/epidemiology; Male; Manner of death; Natural; Paediatric deaths; Retrospective Studies; Suicide; Tertiary Care Centers

