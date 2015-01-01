Abstract

Information sharing is a frequently discussed yet divisive suicide prevention strategy in universities. This study aimed to investigate which students are most and least likely to opt-in to university permission to notify an emergency contact if there are serious concerns about their mental health. Routine cross-sectional data were obtained from 29,799 students in 2020 and 31,998 students in 2021 within a UK university. The proportion of students opting-in to a 'consent to contact policy' across years was summarised descriptively. Multiple logistic regression models examined the odds of students opting-in dependent on student characteristics (probable clinical depression, age, gender identity, sexuality, ethnicity, home/international student status, disability, study mode and level of study). Most students opted-in to the policy in 2020 (91.2%, n = 27,146) and 2021 (90.4%, n = 28,912). Probable clinical depression (OR = 0.63, 95% CI = 0.54 to 0.72) and gender identity different from sex (OR = 0.63, 95% CI = 0.44 to 0.90) had the strongest associations with not opting-in in 2020. Identifying as male, lesbian/gay/bisexual, Asian ethnicity, declaring a disability, and being a taught postgraduate student were also predictive of not opting-in. These results were replicated in the 2021 dataset. Some of the most vulnerable students appear least likely to opt-in. Insights are offered about potential gaps in universities' access to emergency contacts to prevent serious harm or loss of life. Further research is required into why the groups identified in this study are less likely to opt-in and what additional support they may require.

Language: en