Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The transition from military to civilian life may present increased exposure to various stressful life events (SLEs) that can increase the risk of homelessness (eg, loss of employment, dissolution of romantic relationships). We assessed the extent to which exposure to SLEs occurring proximal to US Army soldier transitions out of active duty was associated with risk of homelessness.



METHODS: A total of 16 589 respondents who were no longer on active duty but participated while on active duty during 2011-2014 baseline surveys completed follow-up surveys during 2016-2018 and 2018-2019. The follow-up surveys assessed SLEs and homelessness occurring in the past 12 months. We used modified Poisson regression models to evaluate how much differential SLE exposure and effects explained the aggregate association of a risk index with homelessness among a sample of 6837 respondents, weighted to represent the full sample.



RESULTS: More than half (n = 3510, 52.8%) of respondents reported experiencing any SLEs in the past 12 months. Most (60.5%) of the difference in prevalence of homelessness among respondents defined as being at high risk of homelessness (vs lower risk) was explained by differential exposure to, and/or effects of, these SLEs. Personal betrayal by a loved one and economic problems played the largest roles in adjusted risk differences (0.045 and 0.074, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Homelessness might be reduced by gearing interventions toward soldiers at high risk of homelessness who are transitioning out of active duty to reduce exposure to and effects of modifiable SLEs on experiencing homelessness.

Language: en