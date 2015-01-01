|
Citation
Gómez-García JA, Rivera-Rivera L, Astudillo-García CI, Castillo-Castillo LE, Morales-Chainé S, Tejadilla-Orozco DI. Salud Publica Mex. 2023; 65(1): 1-9.
Vernacular Title
Determinantes sociales asociados con ideación suicida durante la pandemia por Covid-19 en México
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Instituto Nacional de Salud Publica)
DOI
PMID
36750082
Abstract
Aim. Estimate the prevalence of suicidal ideation (SI) and its association with social determinants (SD) in the Mexican population during the Covid-19 pandemic. Material and methods. Data from the Remote Psychological Care survey for Mental Health due to the Covid-19 Contingency obtained during 2020. The sample was 79,665. Logistic regression models were carried out obtaining odds ratios (OR) with confidence intervals of 95% (95%CI). Results. The prevalence of IS was 17.1% (women: 18.8% and men: 14.4%). Main associated DS were: being a woman (OR=1.11; 95%CI 1.06,1.13), young women (OR=1.30; 95%CI 1.09,1.54), education (OR=1.89; 95%CI 1.14,3.12), single (OR= 1.31; 95%CI 1.24,1.38), unemployment (OR= 2.33; 95%CI 2.21,2.45), social distancing (OR 1.81; 95%CI 1.68,1.96), living alone (OR 1.18; 95%CI 1.10,1.27) , loss of a family member due to Covid-19 (OR= 1.41; 95%CI 1.30,1.54), having a diagnosis of depression (OR= 5.72; 95%CI 5.41,6.05), being a victim of physical violence (OR=2.71; 95%CI 2.49 ,2.95), excessive alcohol consumption (OR=1.68; 95%CI 1.58,1.79) and drugs (OR= 3.13; 95%CI 2.88,3.41), and suspicion or diagnosis of Covid-19 (OR=1.79; 95%CI 1.67, 1.89). Conclusions. The prevalence of IS during the Covid-19 pandemic was high; The relevance of structural and intermediate DS that influence SI is discussed.
Language: es
Keywords
*COVID-19; *Suicidal Ideation; Humans; Mexico; Pandemics; Retrospective Studies; Social Determinants of Health