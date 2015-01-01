SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lane C, Higgins RC, Goyal N. Semin. Plast. Surg. 2023; 37(1): 46-52.

(Copyright © 2023, Georg Thieme Verlag)

10.1055/s-0042-1759798

36776811

PMC9911224

Survivorship for head and neck cancer patients presents unique challenges related to the anatomic location of their disease. After treatment, patients often have functional impairments requiring additional care and support. In addition, patients may have psychological challenges managing the effect of the disease and treatment. Routine screening is recommended for the identification of psychological conditions. This article reviews the latest research on key psychological conditions associated with head and neck cancer. It discusses risk factors for the development of each condition and provides recommendations for the management of patients who may present with psychological concerns.


Language: en

anxiety; body image disturbance; depression; psychology; suicide; survivorship

