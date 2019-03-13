|
Kim J, Rao N, Collins A, Eboh T, Chugh J, Sheladia S, Naguib TH. South. Med. J. 2023; 116(2): 170-175.
(Copyright © 2023, Southern Medical Association)
36724531
OBJECTIVES: The association between the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and adverse mental health outcomes has been well documented; however, little is known about its impact in rural areas of the United States. This study aims to characterize and compare inpatient psychiatric admissions in West Texas before and during the initial months of the COVID-19 pandemic.
*COVID-19/epidemiology; *Pandemics; Communicable Disease Control; Hospitalization; Humans; Mental Health; Retrospective Studies; Texas/epidemiology