Riegert M. Ann. Med. Psychol. (Paris) 2023; 181(4): 348-351.

(Copyright © 2023, Societe Medico-Psychologique, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.amp.2023.02.001

36817937

PMC9922571

The Strasbourg University Medical and Psychological Healthcare Center (CAMUS) provides students consultations with psychologists and psychiatrists, as well as social workers, with a particular focus on proximity and free care. Its partnerships, its strong local roots and its knowledge of the specific mental health needs of young adult students have enabled it to adapt rapidly on an institutional and organizational level to the developing increase in mental care needs. Well in advance of other similar entities, CAMUS had developed with its partners specific prevention and treatment protocols, such as the recourse to student peers, a mobile unit dedicated to eating disorders or coordination with the CUMP (Medico-psychological emergency units) for acute cases of a potentially psychotraumatic nature. These different plans proved to be particularly relevant during and after the health crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.


Language: fr

Consulting; COVID-19; Eating disorder; Health crisis; Medico-psychological center; Prevention; Student; suicide; Young adult

