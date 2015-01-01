|
Nyttingnes O, Benth J, Hofstad T, Rugkåsa J. BMC Psychiatry 2023; 23(1): e112.
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
36803444
BACKGROUND: Mental health legislation permits involuntary care of patients with severe mental disorders who meet set legal criteria. The Norwegian Mental Health Act assumes this will improve health and reduce risk of deterioration and death. Professionals have warned against potentially adverse effects of recent initiatives to heighten involuntary care thresholds, but no studies have investigated whether high thresholds have adverse effects.
*Drug-Related Side Effects and Adverse Reactions; *Mental Disorders/psychology; Coercion; Commitment of Mentally Ill; Compulsion; Humans; Involuntary care; Longitudinal Studies; Mental Health; Mental health legislation; Norway; Register study; Severe mental disorders