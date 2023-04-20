|
Wang T, Yao Z, Liu Q, Zhao J, Wang X, Wong JPH, Vahabi M, Jia C. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2023; 20(4).
(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
36833799
OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to explore the relationship between extracurricular activities, stress, and suicidal ideation and to examine the mediating effect of stress between extracurricular activities and suicidal ideation in Chinese college students.
*Students/psychology; *Suicidal Ideation; college students; Depression/psychology; extracurricular activities; Humans; Mental Health; stress; suicidal ideation; Surveys and Questionnaires