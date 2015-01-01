|
Citation
|
Pikala M, Burzyńska M. Int. J. Public Health 2023; 68: e1605621.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
36816833
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to assess mortality trends due to suicide in Poland in the years 2000-2019 with the use of joinpoint regression.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Mortality; *Suicide; Adolescent; Adult; Aged; Educational Status; epidemiology; Female; hanging; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; mortality trends; Poland; Rural Population; suicide; Young Adult