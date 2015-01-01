Abstract

OBJECTIVES: The aim of the study was to assess mortality trends due to suicide in Poland in the years 2000-2019 with the use of joinpoint regression.



METHODS: The study analysed all suicide deaths in Poland in the years 2000-2019 (N = 113,355). Age-standardised death rates (SDRs), the annual percentage change (APC) and the average annual percentage change (AAPC) were determined.



RESULTS: In the male group, SDR was 29.3 in 2000 and 21.6 in 2019, in the female group, SDR decreased from 5.2 to 3.0. In 2019, the highest SDR values were noted in the group aged between 45 and 64 years. The most common method of suicide was hanging. In 2019, odds ratios (OR) of death due to suicide for age groups 15-24 years vs. 65 years or above were 51.47 among men and 181.89 among women. With regards to primary vs. tertiary education, OR values were 1.08 and 0.25, respectively; for single vs. widowed individuals 8.22 and 12.35; while for rural vs. urban residents 1.60 and 1.15.



CONCLUSION: There is a need to implement educational programmes, primarily designed for young people.

