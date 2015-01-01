Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to determine the incidents, characteristics, and potential factors associated with marine related injuries and fatalities in tourism areas, which were Samui and Phangan districts.



METHODS: A retrospective study was conducted. Cases with diagnoses of International Classification of Diseases Revision 10th code T171, T751, T70.3, W94, W56, X26, V90-V94 and T78.0-T78.9 were eligible for the study. Data between 2016 and 2022 were retrieved from Hospital Information System, Java Health Center Information System, and Injury Surveillance systems from medical facilities in Phangan and Samui districts.



RESULTS: There were 202 victims. Predominantly comprising men (74.75%), Thai nationals (61.39%), and individuals employed in various capacities (55.94%). Mean age was 33.82 years (+/- 16.41). Victims primarily had diagnosis of unspecified effects of drowning and nonfatal submersion at 35.15%. Victims were categorized into three disease groups: drowning, accident, and animal. Statistically significant differences were observed in the proportions Thai nationals (p-value < 0.001) across the groups. Discharge outcomes exhibited variance, with a 100% improvement in the animal group, in contrast to 56.34% and 82.14% improvements in the drowning and accident groups, respectively (p-value <0.001). Treatment expenses were lowest in the animal group and highest in the accident group (p-value <0.001).



CONCLUSIONS: The emphasis on different disease groups allows for more understanding of the diverse causes of incidents. The findings contribute information for developing surveillance and prevention measures. Further studies should be conducted to identify risk factors and causes of injuries and fatalities, underscoring the imperative need for expeditious outbreak investigation courses.

Language: en