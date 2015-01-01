Abstract

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) provide an opportunity to enhance traffic safety. However, AVs market penetration is still restricted due to their safety concerns and dependability. For widespread adoption, it is crucial to thoroughly assess the safety response of AVs in various high-risk scenarios. To achieve this objective, a clustering method was used to construct typical testing scenarios based on the China In-depth Mobility Safety Study-Traffic Accident (CIMSS-TA) database. Initially, 222 car-to-powered two-wheelers (PTWs) crashes and 180 car-to-car crashes were reconstructed from CIMSS-TA database. Second, six variables were extracted and analyzed, including the motion of the two vehicles involved, relative movement, lighting condition, road condition, and visual obstruction. Third, these variables were clustered using the k-medoids algorithm, identifying five typical pre-crash scenarios for car-to-PTWs and seven for car-to-car. Additionally, we extracted the velocities and surrounding environmental information of the crash-involved parties to enrich the scenario description. The approach used in this study used in-depth case review and thus provided more insightful information for identifying and quantifying representative high-risk scenarios than prior studies that analyzed overall descriptive variables from Chinese crash databases. Furthermore, it is crucial to separately test car-to-car scenarios and car-to-PTWs scenarios due to their distinct motion characteristics, which significantly affect the resulting typical scenarios.

