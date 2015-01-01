Abstract

BACKGROUND Numerous countries, Vietnam included, have persistently high annual rates of traffic accidents. Despite concerted government efforts to reduce the annual traffic accident rate, the toll of fatalities and consequential injuries from these accidents rises each year. Various factors contribute to these incidents, notably including alcohol consumption while driving, inadequate awareness of traffic regulations, and substandard traffic infrastructure. However, an under-recognized risk in developing nations such as Vietnam is the prevalence of sleep disorders. Conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea syndrome and obesity hypoventilation syndrome, while prevalent, remain inadequately assessed and treated. These disorders represent significant yet largely unaddressed contributors to the heightened risk of traffic accidents. CASE REPORT We describe the case of a 55-year-old Vietnamese man hospitalized due to long-standing respiratory complications and profound daytime sleepiness. Over the past 2 years, the patient gained 10 kg. Consequently, he frequently experienced drowsiness, leading to 4 traffic accidents. Despite previous hospitalizations, this sleep disorder had gone undiagnosed and untreated. Diagnostic assessments confirmed concurrent obstructive sleep apnea and obesity hypoventilation syndrome through polysomnography and blood gas analyses. Treatment involving non-invasive positive airway pressure therapy notably alleviated symptoms and substantially improved his quality of life within a concise 3-month period.



CONCLUSIONS Obstructive sleep apnea and obesity hypoventilation syndrome are contributory factors to excessive daytime somnolence, significantly increasing vulnerability to traffic accidents. Regrettably, this critical intersection remains inadequately addressed. Addressing these concerns comprehensively through dedicated research initiatives should be imperative before considering the universal issuance of driver's licenses to all road users in Vietnam.

