Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicide rates in the United States have been increasing. Work-related factors may contribute to risk for suicide. These work-related factors may be reflected in a varied risk for different suicide methods between occupations. This study sought to assess occupational differences in suicide rates according to the method used.



METHODS: Death certificate data about suicide deaths in Massachusetts between 2010 and 2019 were used to calculate mortality rates and rate ratios with univariable and multivariable models controlling for age, sex, race ethnicity, and educational attainment for suicides overall, and for three specific methods of suicide (hanging/strangulation/suffocation, firearms, and poisoning) by occupation.



RESULTS: In multivariate models, the risk for suicide was significantly elevated for workers in arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media (relative risk [RR] = 1.84, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 1.53, 2.22); construction trades (RR = 1.68, 95% CI = 1.53, 1.84); protective services (RR = 1.49, 95% CI = 1.26, 1.77); and healthcare support occupations (RR = 1.55, 95% CI = 1.25, 1.93). Occupational risk for suicide differed across different methods. For hanging/strangulation/suffocation, workers in arts, design, entertainment, sports, and media occupations had the highest RR (2.09, 95% CI = 1.61, 2.71). For firearms, workers in protective service occupations had the highest RR (4.20, 95% CI = 3.30, 5.34). For poisoning, workers in life, physical, and social science occupations had the highest RR (2.32, 95% CI = 1.49, 3.60).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings are useful for identifying vulnerable working populations for suicide. Additionally, some of the occupational differences in the risk for suicide and for specific methods of suicide may be due to workplace factors. Further research is needed to understand these workplace factors so that interventions can be designed for prevention.

Language: en