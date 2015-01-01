|
Citation
Vandervoort M, Liosatos A, Aladhami H, Suschinsky KD, Lalumière ML. Arch. Sex. Behav. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38724699
Sexual arousal in male and female victims during nonconsensual sex is an understudied phenomenon with many potential psychological, clinical, and legal implications for survivors. The aim of this scoping review was to assess the literature to determine whether we could estimate the frequency and circumstances of physiological sexual arousal (e.g., erection, lubrication, ejaculation, orgasm) among victims during nonconsensual sex. Six reference database and hand searches led to the screening of 13,894 articles and other reports. Eight articles and one book published between 1977 and 2019 included relevant data from 136 male survivors and 250 female survivors.
Genital responses; Nonconsensual sex; Sexual abuse; Sexual arousal; Sexual assault; Victims/survivors