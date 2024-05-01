SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Wang J, Liu H, Guo Q, Zhang Y. Asian J. Surg. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.asjsur.2024.05.018

PMID

38724388

Abstract

Airsoft guns, often used in recreational activities such as combat games, target shooting, and training, can propel plastic pellets using compressed air. While generally safe with proper eye protection, these guns can cause significant ocular injuries, including corneal abrasion, conjunctival laceration, and hyphema.1 Reports of conjunctival sac foreign bodies due to airsoft gun injuries are rare.2 Here have presented a case of a young girl who sustained blunt ocular trauma from an airsoft gun, resulting in a retained plastic bullet in her conjunctival sac. ...


Language: en

Keywords

Airsoft gun; Conjunctival sac foreign body

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print