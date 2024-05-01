Abstract

Airsoft guns, often used in recreational activities such as combat games, target shooting, and training, can propel plastic pellets using compressed air. While generally safe with proper eye protection, these guns can cause significant ocular injuries, including corneal abrasion, conjunctival laceration, and hyphema.1 Reports of conjunctival sac foreign bodies due to airsoft gun injuries are rare.2 Here have presented a case of a young girl who sustained blunt ocular trauma from an airsoft gun, resulting in a retained plastic bullet in her conjunctival sac. ...

