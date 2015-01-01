|
Citation
|
Liu R, Yang J, Xi F, Xu Z. BMC Pediatr. 2024; 24(1): e295.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38724964
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Balance is crucial for physical development in preschool children. Exploring the relationship between different types of balance can help understand early physical development in children. Currently, research is mostly focused on the relationship between different types of balance in the adult population and lacks exploration of the preschool population. The aim of this study explored the relationship between static and dynamic balance in preschool children aged 4 to 5 years.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Postural Balance/physiology; Angular velocity modulus; Child Development/physiology; Child, Preschool; Cross-Sectional Studies; Dynamic balance; Female; Humans; Male; Preschool children; Static balance