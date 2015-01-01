Abstract

BACKGROUND: Balance is crucial for physical development in preschool children. Exploring the relationship between different types of balance can help understand early physical development in children. Currently, research is mostly focused on the relationship between different types of balance in the adult population and lacks exploration of the preschool population. The aim of this study explored the relationship between static and dynamic balance in preschool children aged 4 to 5 years.



METHODS: A total of 128 preschool children between the ages of 4 to 5 years were selected. The following tests were conducted as they wore inertial sensors detecting their centers of mass (COM): T1, standing with eyes open; T2, standing with eyes closed; T3, standing with eyes open on foam; T4, standing with eyes closed on foam; and T5, walking on the balance beam. Static balance was measured by the angular velocity modulus (ω(-T1)-ω(-T4)) of the shaking COM, as well as the pitch angle (θ(-T1)-θ(-T4)) and roll angle (φ(-T1)-φ(-T4)) indicators in T1-T4 testing. Dynamic balance was measured by the time (t) and angular velocity modulus (ω(-T5)), as well as the pitch angle (θ(-T5)) and roll angle (φ(-T5)) indicators in the T5 test. The Pearson product-moment correlation coefficient was used to test the correlation between static and dynamic balance indicators.



RESULTS: There is no correlation between ω(-T1)-ω(-T4) and t (P > 0.05), while ω(-T1)-ω(-T4) and ω(-T5) (r = 0.19-0.27, P < 0.05) and ω(-T1)-ω(-T4) and θ(-T5), φ(-T5) (r = 0.18-0.33, P < 0.05) were weakly correlated. There is no correlation between θ(-T1)-θ(-T4), φ(-T1)-φ(-T4) and t (P > 0.05), while θ(-T1)-θ(-T4), φ(-T1)-φ(-T4), and θ(-T5), φ(-T5) were weakly correlated (r = 0.01-0.28, P < 0.05).



CONCLUSIONS: The relationship between static and dynamic balance in preschool children aged 4-5 years is weak. Static and dynamic balance in children needs to be intervened separately for the development of children.

