Zhang Y, Zhao J, Bian Y, Zhang F. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e256.

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)

10.1186/s40359-024-01734-5

38720387

PMC11080228

BACKGROUND: The reliability and validity of the current scale for measuring childhood abuse in China are worrying. The development of the Short Version of the Childhood Abuse Self Report Scale (CASRS-12) helps to change this situation, but the effectiveness of the tool has not yet been tested in Chinese participants. This study aims to test the reliability and validity of the CASRS‑12 in Chinese college students.

METHODS: A total of 932 college students were investigated, of whom 418 were investigated for the first time, and only the CASRS‑12 was filled out. In the second survey, 514 participants filled out the CASRS‑12, Depression Scale, Self-esteem Scale and Subjective Well-being Scale in turn. After 4 weeks, 109 participants were selected for retest.

RESULTS: Each item of the CASRS‑12 had good discrimination. Exploratory factor analysis and confirmatory factor analysis (χ(2)/df = 4. 18, RMSEA = 0. 079, CFI = 0. 95, TLI = 0. 94, IFI = 0. 95, NFI = 0. 94) all supported the four-factor structure of the scale, and the cumulative contribution rate of variance was 76.05%. Cronbach's α coefficient and retest reliability were 0.86 and 0.65, respectively. Childhood abuse was positively correlated with depression (r = 0. 42, p < 0.01), and negatively correlated with self-esteem (r=-0. 33, p < 0.01) and subjective well-being (r=-0. 32, p < 0.01).

CONCLUSION: The Chinese version of CASRS‑12 meets the measurement standard and could be used to measure the level of childhood abuse of Chinese college students.


Language: en

*Psychometrics/instrumentation; *Self Report; *Students/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Adolescent; Adult; Adult Survivors of Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Child; Child Abuse/psychology/statistics & numerical data; Childhood abuse; Childhood maltreatment; China; College students; Depression/psychology/diagnosis; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Female; Humans; Male; Psychiatric Status Rating Scales/standards; Reliability; Reproducibility of Results; Self Concept; Universities; Validity; Young Adult

