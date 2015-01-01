|
Koly KN, Anjum A, Muzaffar R, Pollard T, Akter T, Rahman Z, Ahmed HU, Eaton J. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e231.
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
38725022
BACKGROUND: Disability marginalises a large portion of Bangladesh's population. Global pre- and post-pandemic research evidently states that, this group is more prone to develop mental health problems, which increases the risk of self-harm and suicide among them. It is crucial to comprehend and mitigate the mental health challenges among the people with disabilities which in turn can promote their greater participation in community, and in national socioeconomic development. However, currently there is limited information available, regarding the suicidal behaviour of this group in Bangladesh. Therefore, this study aimed to investigate the prevalence and contributing factors of suicidal behaviour among people with disabilities.
*Disabled Persons/statistics & numerical data/psychology; *Self Report; *Suicidal Ideation; Adolescent; Adult; Bangladesh; Bangladesh/epidemiology; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; Male; Mental Health; Middle Aged; Persons with disability; Prevalence; Risk Factors; SBQ-R; Suicidal Behaviour; Suicide, Attempted/statistics & numerical data/psychology; Young Adult