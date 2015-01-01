|
Citation
|
Chen Q, Lu Z, Liu B, Xiao Q, Zhu Y, Chan KL. BMC Psychol. 2024; 12(1): e259.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38725028
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although abundant evidence has confirmed cyberbullying as a global online risk, little is known about the coping strategies employed by victims and those who experiencing bullying. A validated scale for coping with cyberbullying could inform evidence-based social services and enable comparative studies of this phenomenon among victims from different backgrounds. This study aims to validate the Coping Strategies for Victims of Cyberbullying (CSVC) scale among Chinese adolescents and to compare its effectiveness between victims and bully-victims (individuals with dual roles).
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
*Adaptation, Psychological; *Crime Victims/psychology; *Cyberbullying/psychology; Adolescent; Bullying/psychology; China; Chinese adolescents; Coping Skills; Cyberbullying coping; Cyberbullying questionnaire; Factor Analysis, Statistical; Female; Humans; Male; Psychometrics/instrumentation; Reproducibility of Results; Sexual and gender minorities; Surveys and Questionnaires/standards; Validation