Abstract

BACKGROUND: Given the destructive nature of addiction and its relapse after quitting, the present study aimed to investigate the factors affecting substance abuse relapse based on the Theory of Planned Behavior (TPB) in male addicts covered by addiction treatment centers in Shiraz, Iran.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 400 male addicts covered by addiction treatment centers in Shiraz, Iran, in 2021-2022. The data collection tool was a researcher-made questionnaire. Data were analyzed using SPSS-22 software through descriptive statistical methods, linear regression, and binary logistic regression.



RESULTS: 190 people (47.50%) were aged 31-40 years, 265 people (66.25%) were married, 224 people (56%) lived with their spouses, and 192 people (48 percent) had their first use at the age of 16-20. The substance respondents used were methamphetamine (59.5%), heroin (53%), opium (48%), and alcohol (40%). 138 people (34.5%) had their first place of consumption at friends' houses (Tables 1 and 2). 342 people (85.5%) had a history of relapse, and 172 people (50.29%) had 1-5 relapses. Marital status, occupation, and income were among the demographic risk factors, and addicted friends and close relatives were among the behavioral risk factors for drug relapse among people with a history of relapse. Personal desire and the insistence of friends were also among the individual and interpersonal factors of drug use among participants. The regression results showed that the constructs of awareness, attitude, subjective norms, perceived behavioral control, and behavioral intention were predictors of drug relapse among addicts (P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: The current study's findings indicate that among the behavioral risk factors for drug relapse in individuals with a history of relapse are addicted friends and close relatives, while marital status, occupation, and income are among the demographic risk variables. Among the individual and interpersonal factors influencing drug usage among participants were personal desire and friends' insistence. Furthermore, the findings indicated that the TPB's structures might be used to predict drug relapse in addicts.

