Abstract

CONTEXT: The prevalence of depression among teenagers is a significant issue worldwide, which calls for a thorough investigation of non-drug treatments. This expedited evaluation examines 24 specifically chosen studies to clarify the correlation between physical activity depression symptoms in teenagers, undertaken following PRISMA principles.



METHODS: A wide range of research methods, including longitudinal studies, surveys, and cross-sectional analyses, were used in different nations to understand the intricate relationship between physical activity, sedentary behaviours, and depression symptoms. The data-gathering methods included standardised questionnaires, accelerometer measurements, and self-report instruments.



FINDINGS: The review highlights the crucial significance of engaging in physical activity to alleviate depression symptoms. Improved self-esteem consistently acts as a crucial intermediary between participation in physical activity and decreased rates of depression. Engaging in physical activity is a safeguard, particularly for individuals with restricted access to physical activity. In contrast, a sedentary lifestyle greatly increases the probability of developing moderate to severe symptoms of depression. Gender differences are apparent, with females being disproportionately impacted by depression. There are strong connections between engaging in physical activity and reducing symptoms of depression, which can be observed in various situations, such as participating in team sports or engaging in leisure activities.



CONCLUSION: This study provides insight into the potential of physical activity as a non-pharmacological approach to address adolescent depression. This highlights the significant impact of physical activity, which has important implications for public health programs aimed at improving the mental well-being of adolescents by promoting physical activity. It is crucial to do additional research that considers gender-specific variations and various physical activity circumstances to enhance our comprehension of this important matter.

Language: en