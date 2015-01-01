Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To understand the factors influencing young athletes' perceptions of quality of life (QOL) following an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture, prior to reconstructive surgery.



DESIGN: Qualitative descriptive study using semi-structured interviews and thematic analysis of data. SETTING: Tertiary sports medicine clinic with patients recruited from the practices of three specialist orthopaedic surgeons. PARTICIPANTS: Twenty athletes aged 14-25 provided consent to participate in the study and completed interviews prior to their ACL reconstruction surgery. Participants were eligible to participate if they were scheduled to undergo ACL reconstruction, were 25 years of age or younger, identified as athletes (participated in any level of organised sport), could communicate in English and agreed to be audio recorded. Participants were not eligible if they had experienced a multiligament injury or fracture.



RESULTS: Young athletes shared common factors that made up their QOL; social connections and support, sport, health, and independence. However, participants' perceptions of their current QOL were quite variable (13-95/100 on a Visual Analogue Scale). Participants who were able to reframe their injury experience by shifting focus to the positive or unaffected aspects of their lives tended to have more favourable perceptions of their QOL than participants who shifted focus to the losses associated with injury.



CONCLUSIONS: Young athletes who have experienced an ACL injury define their QOL based on social support, sport, health and independence. Individual processes of adaptation and cognitive reframing in response to an ACL injury may exert a greater influence on postinjury QOL than the physical ramifications of the injury itself. Understanding individual perceptions may help target potential interventions or supports to enhance athletes' adaptation to injury.

