Abstract

Hanging is amongst the most commonly used methods of suicide. Multiple findings could be observed in such cases. Knowing the proper mechanism of their occurrence and how to interpret them is of utmost importance in forensic practice to avoid misinterpretation and wrong conclusions. The study aimed to present a case of hanging with putrefactive changes - external and internal findings, signs or prolonged stay in a hanged position, their interpretation, and discussion as part of the routine forensic practice.

