Abstract

Reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome, often referred to as posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), is a disorder characterized by acute cerebral dysfunction and is seen in conjunction with vasogenic edema on brain imaging. Headaches, visual issues, seizures, abnormal mentation, disturbances in awareness, and focal neurological symptoms are its defining features. In this case report, we present a 40-year-old male patient who developed PRES after experiencing a high-voltage electric shock.

