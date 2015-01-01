SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ahuja A, Kumar S, Gupta A, Bedi GN, Khan M. Cureus 2024; 16(4): e57821.

(Copyright © 2024, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.57821

38721215

PMC11078077

Reversible posterior leukoencephalopathy syndrome, often referred to as posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome (PRES), is a disorder characterized by acute cerebral dysfunction and is seen in conjunction with vasogenic edema on brain imaging. Headaches, visual issues, seizures, abnormal mentation, disturbances in awareness, and focal neurological symptoms are its defining features. In this case report, we present a 40-year-old male patient who developed PRES after experiencing a high-voltage electric shock.


case study; electric shock injury; neuroimaging; neurological manifestations; posterior reversible encephalopathy syndrome

