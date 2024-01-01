|
Jurkat S, Gutknecht-Stöhr AC, Kärtner J. Dev. Psychol. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.
38722583
Abstract
Verbal attention guidance is assumed to be an important cultural tool contributing to the development of culture-specific visual attention styles in childhood. We used a training approach to test whether verbal attention guidance in a 10 day app-based training that accentuates either analytic or holistic processing has the power to produce enduring effects on 6- to 7-year-old urban German children's (N = 42, 22 female, 20 male) attention in a picture description task, a single-choice recognition task and a change blindness task.
